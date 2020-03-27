Gunshop, auto dealership operations expanded

On Thursday, Gov. John Carney lifted a ban on gunshop operations, allowing firearms and ammunition sales by appointment only. No more than two appointments per half-hour are allowed, and sellers are limited to their normal, pre-emergency operating hours.



Gov. Carney similarly modified a restriction on automobile dealerships, which were considered “nonessential businesses” that must remain closed during the state of emergency. Dealers are now allowed to sell at showrooms by appointment only, with no more than two appointments per half-hour.