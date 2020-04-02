We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Highmark waves fees for COVID-19 treatment

Apr 2nd, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

PITTSBURGH – Highmark has announced that members who require in-network, inpatient hospital care for COVID-19 will not incur any deductibles, co-insurance and co-pays, effective immediately.

The decision applies to members with group employer coverage (self-funded groups may elect to opt into the program), as well as Affordable Care Act and Medicare members. Highmark previously waived out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and telehealth and is now doing the same for related inpatient hospitalization following a positive test.

“Our number one priority – especially during this crisis – is to make sure that our members receive the care that they need,” said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc. “With this decision, we are removing potential barriers our members may face in receiving care for COVID-19. It is the right thing to do for our members and for our community.”

The waiver will continue through May 31 as Highmark continues to monitor and evaluate the rapidly changing nature of this crisis.

And to help ensure members can continue to safely receive care, Highmark has also expanded access to telehealth services for all members and has waived out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, co-insurance and co-payments on all covered telehealth services from contracted vendors and providers through June 13.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question about the coronavirus? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll ask the appropriate public officials.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie