Historic Lewes Farmers Market to open May 30

LEWES — The Historic Lewes Farmers Market announced Friday that it will open May 30 at 8 a.m. at George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes

Helaine Harris, president of the market, said, “Safety is the top priority of the Historic Lewes Farmers Market. We need a little more time to get additional supplies in order to create a safe market during these challenging times and thought it wise to open the market on May 30, and not earlier.”

When the market opens, customers are asked to follow thee protocols set by the Delaware Department of Agriculture:

Do not come to the market if you have symptoms related to COVID-19; wear a face covering; no more than 2 customers per vendor at a time; maximum of 2 people per household allowed in the market and to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and everyone else at the market.

The market also asks customers to use credit cards when they can; do not touch market items; no doubling back; no lingering; no pets and people should pre-order as much as they can. Many vendors can now take pre-orders. Consult HLFM newsletter, Facebook page and website for information on how to pre-order with them. Pick up from them at the market.