Homestead Gardens purchases Ronny’s Garden World in Smyrna

SMYRNA – A Maryland-based company has purchased the landmark Ronny’s Garden World site and plans to open operations as soon as possible, according to an announcement Monday.

New owner Homestead Gardens, a nationally-recognized independent garden company, is currently working to set up the houseplants and garden center and is now hiring staff, CEO and owner Brian Riddle said in a news release.

“We’re proud to bring our reputation for helping area homeowners and gardeners create beautiful spaces,” Mr. Riddle said.

“We sell the highest quality plants and garden products, and will bring our signature customer service to Smyrna. Importantly, we’re excited about contributing to the growing economy in this region of Delaware.”

Ronny’s Garden World was founded in 1970 by Smyrna area natives Ronald and Glenda Burris. The family grew the business to become Delaware’s largest garden center and regional destination at 5580 Dupont Parkway, according to the news release.

The Burris’ children have operated the business since 2005, and said they are looking forward to retirement.

“We are confident that Homestead Gardens will carry on our proud tradition of family ownership, high quality service and community engagement,” said Donna Staley, current owner and Burris’ daughter.

Ronny’s World shares a similar corporate background to Homestead Gardens, according to the news release. Both businesses were founded by local families that care about the surrounding community and their employees, according to Mr. Riddle.

“Just as my own family did at Homestead Gardens, the Burris’ built Ronny’s World to be a successful, iconic business that is the premier destination for regional gardeners and growers,” he said.

“We plan to build on that foundation by selling the area’s best selection of trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, pollinators and houseplants.”

Homestead Gardens has Maryland locations in Davidsonville and Severna Park.

Homestead Gardens said it has Maryland’s largest selection of annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs. It has multiple retail locations, an award winning landscape design division and a horticultural supply center, the company said.

The company employs more than 200 people and said it is a major economic driver for southern Anne Arundel County. Homestead Gardens said it has donated more than $1 million toward community projects since the company’s founding.