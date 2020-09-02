‘How to Start a Business’ webinar hosted by SBDC

Register today for the Delaware Small Business Development Center’s (SBDC) free “How to Start a Business” webinar. Following the webinar, participants may then register for free one-on-one business advising.

The webinar will take place Thursday Sept. 10 from 3:30-6 p.m. and also Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 9:30 a.m.-noon.

Register online at: http://www.DelawareSBDC.org

David Root, center director of the SBDC said “We are now advising clients with a variety of business ideas, such as manufacturing, day care centers, marketing and social media consulting, service businesses, food trucks and retail shops.”

“No matter what you plan to start, the webinar will help you determine whether you are ready for what you need to do to move forward,” Mr. Root said.

This webinar is for individuals who are considering starting their own business in Delaware for the first time. Workshop topics include:

•Why business plans are important no matter what type of business you start;

•The requirements that banks will have for financing, should you need it;

•What steps are needed to establish a business in Delaware;

•Developing a timeline to get your business opened; and

•What resources are available to help?