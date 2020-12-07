‘How to Start a Business’ webinar set for Dec. 10



GEORGETOWN — Register today for the Delaware Small Business Development Center’s (SBDC) free “How to Start a Business” webinar on Dec. 10from 3:30-6 p.m. Following the webinar, participants may then register for free one-on-one business advising.

This webinar is for individuals who are considering starting their own business in Delaware for the first time. Workshop topics include:

•Why business plans are important no matter what type of business you start;

•The requirements that banks will have for financing, should you need it;

•What steps are needed to establish a business in Delaware;

•Developing a timeline to get your business opened; and

•What resources are available to help?

Register online at: https://delawaresbdc.org/training/events/.