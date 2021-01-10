INI Delmarva announces new hire, promotion

Independent Newsmedia Inc. Delmarva recently added one new person to its team and promoted another staffer.

Late in November, Lou Haut joined the staff at INI Delmarva to become print distribution manager.

Lou Haut

Mr. Haut had a long career with Gannett prior to joining INI. He has extensive experience managing newspaper circulation, and importantly, he has a particular expertise in building single copy sales.

From his previous experience, he knows the markets and coverage area for INI Delmarva’s newspapers, and he is very familiar with the third-party delivery contractor used to deliver the Delaware State News.

“Lou’s joining INI Delmarva gives us ample opportunity to improve single copy sales and to reduce home-delivery complaints,” Publisher Darel La Prade said, adding, “but his arrival will also allow Andy West, our executive editor, to focus his time exclusively on developing our newsletters, paid digital access to our website, and pushing our Press Club initiative forward.”

Mr. Haut will report to the publisher.

In the second move, Brooke Schultz has been promoted to the new position of web and social media editor for INI Delmarva. She officially stepped into the role Jan. 4.

Brooke Schultz

In this position, she will lead a “digital now” approach to producing and publishing news for community websites.

“Brooke will ensure that posts on all our social media channels are relevant, timely and accurate,” Mr. La Prade said. “From supervising assignments and selecting visuals to editing stories and writing headlines to employing the best practices for SEO, we are confident Brooke will be the driving force in translating our journalism from print to the web.”

Ms. Schultz joined the State News in November 2019, as the paper’s schools and education reporter.

In her new position, she will continue to report to Ashley Dawson, the managing editor for Delaware.