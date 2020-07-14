Insurance Department touts life insurance tool

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Insurance announced Monday one of its free tools has helped beneficiaries of life insurance policies collect $3.5 million.

The office said its Life Insurance Policy Locator simplifies what can often be a long and frustrating process. Since November 2016, 1,116 requests have been submitted here, with 387 matches.

“The Life Insurance Policy Locator is a great tool for Delawareans to be aware of. When a loved one passes, there isn’t always a will or a detailed plan for the family’s future financially,” Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said in a statement.

“Using the Policy Locator, it is easy to find out if a life insurance policy or annuity contract existed, and simple to claim the policy if there was one in place. This is just one of the many ways our department is offering a consumer-friendly insurance experience.”

Visit insurance.delaware.gov/services/missingpolicy for more information.