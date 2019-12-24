Jobless rate continues to rise in Delaware

DOVER — Delaware’s jobless rate rose in November, the fifth month in a row the state has seen an increase.

Delaware’s unemployment levels now sit at 3.8 percent, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Delaware Department of Labor.

The rate rose .1 percent from October to November, while nationally, unemployment dropped from 3.6 to 3.5 percent.

After declining .1 percent a month from January to April, Delaware’s unemployment rate was at 3.2 percent, the lowest in the First State in 30 years. It remained level for three months before beginning to climb in July.

At the local level, unemployment was 3.5 percent in New Castle County, 4 percent in Kent County and 3.9 percent in Sussex County in November. Unlike the state estimate, however, the county rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Over the past 12 months, Delaware has gained 7,100 nonfarm jobs, a 1.5 percent hike. That’s on par with the bump seen nationally.

In the state, the sectors of leisure and hospitality, as well as education and health, combined made up more than half the increase. Government, wholesale and retail, and financial activity also saw sizable gains.

Through 11 months, Delaware’s unemployment rate for this year is about 3.4 percent. Over a full year, that would be the lowest since 2007 and only the second year in the 21st century to meet that mark.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com