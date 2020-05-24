Kent businesses get help “Getting back to business”

DOVER – The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce (CDCC), in collaboration with the Kent Economic Partnership (KEP) and the Greater Kent Committee (GKC), are ready to get businesses in Kent County back to work.

That is the primary reason they have created, and recently distributed, 100 “Getting Back to Business Starter Kits.”

The starter kits were designed to be given to small businesses (less than 20 employees) who did not have access to some of the supplies they would need to re-open to their customers following Gov. John Carney’s emergency orders during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that closed non-essential stores and businesses.

Each starter kit, valued at more than $350, contained masks, gloves, wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, and no-contact thermometers, as well as valuable coupons and offers that could assist businesses during their re-starts.

Each kit also contained a “Getting Back to Business” brochure, which outlined the various procedures and precautions that business owners would need to consider prior to a re-launch. The kits were funded through donations by a variety of partners and supporters including Kent County Levy Court, the City of Dover, Calpine, Chesapeake Utilities, First State Janitorial, Office Pride, Staples and W. B. Mason.

Business owners were eager to pick up their kits on May 18.

“I was super-duper excited to receive a kit and even more excited after I opened it,” said Nicole Ali, owner of Trini Quizeen. “The items in there will last me for several months and will be a tremendous help.”

Others who received the kits were excited as well.

“It was so awesome,” said Hoong Chow, of Keller Williams. “The items in the kit will help me to protect my clients and myself.”

The folks at Fly High Cheer and Tumble were excited as well, saying, “The kit meant so much to us because it contained items that we were not able to get on our own. But more than the valuable items, it meant so much to us to have the support of our community as we continue to maintain the safety of our youth while they continue to strive to exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

As the business owners entered the drive-thru line, everyone’s identification was checked. The kits were then loaded into their trunks or back seats while they remained seated in the cars to ensure proper social distancing.

The business leaders were overwhelmingly thankful for this assistance.

“We are so thankful and appreciative,” said Rev. Dr. Erika Crawford, of Mt. Zion A. M. E. Church.

The idea for the starter kits was born out of the “Getting Back to Business Task Force.” This task force, spearheaded by the CDCC, KEP, and GKC, was comprised of business leaders across many industries and agencies.

The task force worked to find practical, hands-on ways to assist businesses in preparing for opening their doors and bringing the public back into their places of business. To that end, they worked to develop, produce, and distribute the “Getting Back to Business” brochure and the “Getting Back to Business” starter kits.

The task force will continue its work until it is no longer needed, and businesses are up and running again.

Laura Bordeau, from Auntie Anne’s, described the kit as a lifesaver.

“Auntie Anne’s has implemented a policy that requires everyone to sanitize and disinfect their workplace every 30 minutes,” Ms. Bordeau said. “We were unable to source sanitizers and masks. Thanks to the starter kits, we’ll be ready and able to open on June 1st.”

For more information about the “Getting Back to Business” task force and its work, contact the CDCC at (302) 734-7513. For all the latest information regarding COVID-19 and assistance for small businesses, visit the CDCC’s new COVID-19 Resource page at www.cdcc.net.