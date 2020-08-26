Kent County Economic Summit going virtual



DOVER — The 12th annual Kent County Economic Summit “Navigating Now: Pivoting for Success” will be held virtually Sept. 15 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Presented in partnership between Delaware Technical Community College Terry Campus and the Central Delaware Business and Entrepreneurship Consortium, the summit will be offered at no cost, but preregistration at dtcc.edu/economicsummit is required.

The keynote address will be delivered by Steven Pedigo, an expert in economic and urban development, city strategy and management, and placemaking. Mr. Pedigo is a professor of practice at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and the director of the LBJ Urban Lab.

Additional panelists include Kim Adams, president and CEO of Mountain Consultants; Thomas Dougherty, administrator of labor market information at the Delaware Department of Labor; Lin Outten, human resources director at USA Fulfillment; Dr. Gary Siegelman, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Bayhealth; and Katherine Wilkinson, senior vice president and market executive at Fulton Bank.

Visit dtcc.edu/economicsummit for more information.