La Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Milford taking over Georgia House space

La Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Milford will be coming soon into what was formerly The Georgia House on South Walnut Street. (Special to the Delaware State News/Ariane Mueller)

MILFORD — The Georgia House restaurant may have closed its location on Walnut Street in June 2019, but when this fall rolls around, the space should be home to another popular eatery.

A Mexican favorite will be moving into the building downtown.

“We’re looking to be moving there hopefully in late September or early October,” said Carlos Estrada, the owner of La Hacienda, which also has a location in Dover.

Mr. Estrada said he and his family opened in Dover in 2015. Then, three years ago, they decided to lease their current Milford location on North DuPont Boulevard, next to Tractor Supply Co.

The food they serve, Mr. Estrada said, combines American-style Tex-Mex and recipes his father brought from his hometown of Mexico City and his mother developed in her native Michoacán.

From left, Cesar, Antonia and Carlos Estrada stand inside the patio of the former Georgia House on South Walnut Street. (Special to the Delaware State News/Ariane Mueller)

“We decided to go down to Milford because we saw the big changes that were happening,” he said. “They were really inviting new businesses to go down there.”

He and his family decided to lease a space to test the water.

“Lucky for us, it turned out well,” he said. “We’ve been doing really well in that shopping center, but at the same time, now that we know we want to stay in Milford, we decided we wanted to go ahead and purchase a building.”

When Mr. Estrada found out that The Georgia House was closing down, he got in touch with the former owners.

“We were able to make a good offer, and they were really happy with us, with our track record and the things that we provide,” he said.

The Georgia House was “a staple in the community for a very long time, and they were very popular with the citizens of Milford, so when they closed we missed having a restaurant there,” said Peggy Reilly, the president of Downtown Milford Inc.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement for us to move to the downtown area. We’ve had really positive feedback, especially from the business community in Milford,” Mr. Estrada said. “They definitely like that we’re going to be an attraction to the downtown area.”

Ms. Reilly is certainly excited for the addition.

“We think it’s fabulous,” she said. “We can’t wait for them to open.”

Ms. Reilly said the new restaurant will give people a reason to come downtown and stay later, which furthers Milford and DMI’s goal of increasing traffic in the area at night. She said that La Hacienda in particular is a popular spot that already brings many out-of-towners into Milford.

“It’s going to bring foot traffic downtown, which is important,” Ms. Reilly said, “and it gets people seeing what businesses we do have down there.”

Mr. Estrada believes his business will benefit downtown.

“I think it’ll be a great thing for downtown for us to provide drinks and also perhaps a little entertainment on the outside patio,” he said.

Mr. Estrada also believes that the move will be good for his business.

“It’ll let us provide a different atmosphere than what we’re offering in the shopping center,” he said. “I think downtown Milford is definitely reviving itself.”

Until La Hacienda’s Milford branch moves to its new location at 18 S. Walnut St., it will continue serving at the current location, 611 N. DuPont Blvd. The same food is also available at its Dover location at 1171 S. Bay Road.