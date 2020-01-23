La Quetzalteca restaurant, in Georgetown, closed after health inspection

GEORGETOWN – The La Quetzalteca restaurant was ordered to close immediately following a routine inspection that detected numerous health violations on Jan. 17, according to a four-page report.

Dead roaches and large rodent droppings were seen, said a Delaware Division of Public Health inspector who was at the business from 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The facility at 21 Georgetown Plaza was elevated to high risk due to core and repeat violations, according to the report.

Attempts to reach restaurant management for comment Wednesday afternoon was unsuccessful.

Core violations listed included, among others:

• No thermometer in walk-in cooler.

• Heavy debris on the inside of dish machine doors.

• Observed a fly strip hang from ceiling in food prep.

• Observed two doors improperly pest proofed, easy access by rodents/insects.

• No certified food protection manager.

• Observed stuffed animal/toy on plate.

Multiple repeat violations were included in the report.

A $50 re-inspection fee was ordered due to repeat violations; failure to make corrections “may result in a $100 re-inspection fee and administrative action against (the restaurant’s) permit,” the inspector wrote.

