Laurel farm fined

LAUREL — Laurel’s C&S Farms Inc. will pay a $25,000 penalty as part of a settlement over alleged violations of federal law relating to pesticide safety requirements for agricultural workers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced.

The agency cited the farm for allegedly failing to comply with standards mandating the display of pesticide and safety information for agricultural workers and for allegedly failing to provide decontamination supplies to employees who worked in pesticide-treated areas.

C&S Farms did not admit liability for the alleged violations but has now certified compliance with the cited worker protection safeguards.