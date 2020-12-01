Leadership to change at Millsboro Chamber of Commerce

MILLSBORO — Top-level change arrives this week in the governing ranks of the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce.

Kevin Turner

An electrician by trade, Kevin Turner is swapping the time-demanding role as president/active member on the chamber’s board for more personal time.



“How much time do you have, really?” said Mr. Turner, owner of Remedy Electric.



Effective following the chamber’s board meeting Thursday, Jenny Keim will become GMCC president. Mr. Turner, a 10-year chamber member, was president five of the last six years.



He plans to remain a member of the chamber and says stepping down is bittersweet.



“I’ve seen the chamber dwindle to almost nothing. It took a long time to build it back up,” Mr. Turner said. “So there is personal investment in it. It’s like nurturing a kid. You want to see it grow up fine. You don’t want to see them get hurt. I kind of feel like I’m leaving them behind, sending them out in the world to fend for themselves.”



Daily operations and office contact will be handled by Chamber Coordinator Jill McEwen, who has held that part-time office position for two years. She recognized Mr. Turner for his dedication to the GMCC, guiding it through challenging times.



“Really, he (Mr. Turner) has kept this chamber afloat. The chamber would not be here today, I don’t believe, I am sure of it, if he had not stepped in and stepped up to take care of what needed to be taken care of,” said Ms. McEwen. “It has been a pleasure working with him, for sure. I will miss him. He is just a leader. He leads by example. He always gets the job done no matter what it takes, and I admire that.”



Ms. Keim, accounts services manager for Independent Newsmedia Inc., acknowledged all the time that Mr. Turner has devoted to the chamber as a board member and president.



She noted that as president, she will not be serving “in that same capacity” as Mr. Turner did.



“Jill (McEwen) is pretty much going to be the face of the chamber,” Ms. Keim said.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, this year, there was no annual dinner to mark departing and incoming board members.



GMCC’s current membership is around 155, Mr. Turner said. Membership extends beyond the town limits of Millsboro.



Office hours at the chamber’s 102 Washington St., Suite 6, location are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The office phone number is 934-6777.



Mr. Turner was the driving force for Stars & Stripes, a community-themed Independence Day fireworks extravaganza staged three years from 2017-19 by the GMCC. This year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, left, and Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Turner check weather radar during a Stars & Stripes event. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

Stars & Stripes, the chamber’s signature event, drew rave reviews from attendees throughout the region.



“That was my event, from scratch,” said Mr. Turner.



Fingers are crossed the pandemic will subside, and the community fireworks event will be held in 2021.



“We’re ready to go with it for next year, as long as we are not prohibited again,” said Ms. McEwen.



Next May, the chamber is also planning a new young adult/youth job fair.



“We’re looking at some new events, but it all depends what this COVID does,” said Ms. Keim.