Let’s eat: Dover, DDP look to fill void left by 33 West

DOVER — Brandon Pelton was forced to close his 33 West Ale House & Grill on Loockerman Street early last November after saying he simply could not make his business model work under Delaware’s COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants.

Now, the Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) is scrambling to fill the open hole left by the once popular restaurant that lies right in the heart of Dover’s downtown district by June 1 — or earlier if possible.

The 33 West Ale House and Grille had been a staple in downtown Dover for the past 16 years until owner Brandon Pelton said early last November that he could no longer compete against COVID-19 restrictions that limited his seating capacity. Submitted photos

To support a June 1 open date, property owner Mike Harrington said he will offer flexible lease terms and — in addition to monetary incentives already in place — the DDP will offer a special $2,500 incentive with details to be determined based on the needs of the new restaurant operator.

Furniture, equipment and a full commercial kitchen are in place for a turnkey operation, all of which will be available for lease or purchase. Occupancy (non-COVID) is 80 to 100 customers, plus the potential for outdoor seating.

Diane Laird, executive director of the DDP, is optimistic that the former 33 West Loockerman Street building will attract some businesses, even amidst the global pandemic.

“It may not seem logical, but even amidst a global pandemic, business owners are realigning for better situations, expanded markets and better profits,” Ms. Laird said. “This could be a perfect time for a restaurateur who already has a successful first location nearby and has been considering expanding to a second location in central Delaware.

“Even while COVID restrictions are in place, serving at reduced occupancy and curbside/delivery are options for a new owner to get up and running quickly here in Dover.”

Tina Bradbury, operations manager for the DDP, said that the addition of another restaurant/pub would be ideal considering the lack of options currently downtown for sit-down dining.

“We are seeking what has been successful there for more than 10 years, a pub-style eatery with quality crafted sandwiches, local craft beers,” Ms. Bradbury said. “But we also believe that an Italian or ethnic eatery could be a very popular draw for the Dover community. It’s also a perfect opportunity to host ‘open-mic night’ or even a very small piano bar.”

Ms. Bradbury helps prospective business owners with board of health and ABC requirements, which can streamline the process and speed up an opening date, especially since a liquor license is available for transfer at the location.

The Downtown Dover Partnership is looking for restaurateurs interested in moving into the 33 West property, which features a spacious bar area and a clean kitchen operation.

Ms. Laird agreed that bringing another eatery/pub would be perfect for the area and that it would make sense for an interested restaurateur. That’s what the DDP is focused on.

“Establishing a commercial kitchen is a costly venture,” she said. “So once a commercial kitchen, transferable alcohol license, furniture and equipment are in place for a turnkey operation, it would be unwise to prospect for other kinds of businesses.

“Plus, a new restaurant at this location will quickly benefit from the ‘built-in’ audience that is used to coming for food, especially once the COVID restrictions fully lift and the government and legislative offices reopen. We are very hopeful that this will be the case by as early as late spring or early summer.”

The DDP points out that downtown Dover offers a diverse array of businesses along the Loockerman Street corridor, with storefronts featuring retailers such as Tina’s Timeless Threads, SoZo home goods, My Roots Boutique apparel/accessories, Puffsters and House of Coffi, along with many others.

Ms. Laird also believes a new restaurant/pub would help to fill the dearth of food offerings in the heart of Delaware’s capital city.

“Beyond this being a very desirable location, downtown Dover still has a relatively limited number of food offerings,” she said. “People shop and eat, and eat and shop, and so merchants benefit immensely from being near a good eatery at every corner.

“That is why we are ‘all hands on deck’ to recruit a qualified restaurateur to this space quickly, including offering special incentives.”

Information can be found at https://Tinyurl.com/DoverRestaurantOpp or by calling 302-678-2940.

And while moving quickly to the future, Ms. Laird said they still feel for Mr. Pelton and his staff at 33 West. It’s not easy to see what had become a cornerstone restaurant in Dover close after 16 years of business.

“Anyone familiar with Brandon and the 33 West restaurant crew is not only sad to see them move out of the brick-and-mortar location, but Brandon’s menu offered a wonderful variety of what I would call ‘upscale casual,’ combining delicious soups, specialty sandwiches and very enticing entrees and desserts,” said Ms. Laird.

“We wish them well in their venture with the Gastro Graffiti food truck and will invite them back in town whenever our activities call for food trucks.”

As for now, the DDP is focused on filling a hole in what it sees as a prime location in downtown Dover.