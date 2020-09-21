‘Lewes Loves Masks’ contest supports local businesses



The Lewes Chamber of Commerce’s “Restarting Lewes’s Economy” committee, working with the City of Lewes, has been meeting virtually since early May to develop initiatives that would message the community that our Lewes businesses are open and it’s safe to visit them.

The group’s latest project is designed to reinforce the safety aspects of visiting our businesses. The City of Lewes ordinance requiring people to wear masks in the historic Lewes business district has been in effect since early July and has been extended until the end of the year.

The “Lewes Loves Masks” contest will encourage people to come to Lewes and snap a photo of themselves with masks on. Creativity and humor will be rewarded! To be entered into the contest, entrants need to post their photos on Instagram with the hashtag #LewesLovesMasks. All posts have to be public. Each month through December has a different mask theme. The monthly winner will receive a $50 gift card from a Lewes area business. The Lewes Chamber will “like” your post to let you know that you are entered.

September: Most Creative Mask – Most creative mask or scene

October: Team Pride – Show off your favorite team or sport

November: Family – Best pic of all family members in mask

December: Holiday – Best holiday themed mask