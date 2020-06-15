Longwood Foundation poses new matching grant challenge

WILMINGTON — The Longwood Foundation has posed a new $500,000 challenge grant to the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund, giving donors the opportunity to double the impact of their gift now through Aug. 31.

The Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund was launched on March 18 to address the state’s emerging and evolving needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. To make a gift that qualifies for the match or for more information, visit delcf.org/covid19-fund or call 504-5226. This is the second $500,000 challenge grant from the Longwood Foundation, bringing its total commitment to the COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund to $2 million in the past eight weeks.

The fund, managed by the Delaware Community Foundation in partnership with Philanthropy Delaware, was established on March 18 to respond to the state’s evolving and emerging needs arising from the pandemic. To date, the grants have fed, housed and provided healthcare for tens of thousands of Delawareans, in addition to providing critical funding for organizations supporting pets, the arts, education, libraries and more. June grants will target nonprofit organizations – both large and small – playing key roles in various sectors throughout the state. The goal of these grants is to strengthen the sustainability of the sectors traditionally upheld by nonprofits, including health and social services, education, the environment, workforce development, animal welfare, the arts, culture and others. Deadlines are June 1 and June 15, and nonprofits can apply at delcf.org/covid-grants.