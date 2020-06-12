Macy’s reopens in Dover Mall

DOVER — The Macy’s department store reopened to customers in the Dover Mall on Thursday.

Following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state and local guidance, Macy’s Dover, will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering contact-free curbside pick-up.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s Dover,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”