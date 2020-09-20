Mid South Audio sets grand opening in Milton

MILTON — Mid South Audio, a go-to audiovisual company serving Delmarva for more than three decades, has a new home base.

In celebration of its expansion, Mid South Audio will hold a grand opening Sept. 28 at its new 20,000-square-foot facility in Milton, which includes a state-of-the-art showroom, new office space, a warehouse and a multiroom recording facility.

The event is open to the public from 2-7 p.m. Sept. 28, which also is the anniversary of when Mid South Audio first opened for business 31 years ago in Georgetown.

Reservations are required.

The new facility is located at 227 Milton-Ellendale Highway (Del. 16).

Kevin Short, founder and owner of Mid South, began construction in 2019 on the new space, which will feature products from many manufacturers. The list includes Yamaha, QSC, Electro-Voice, Shure, Chauvet, Danley Audio, Data Video, Black Magic, Whirlwind, Rapco, Allen and Heath, Presonus, Sony, Middle Atlantic Products, Lynn Tech, Elation, JBL, AKG, Vivitek, Chamsys, Blizzard, Philips, One Systems, Audio-Technica, RCF and Da-Lite.

“The company had outgrown its original space in Georgetown. We needed more room to showcase the vast number of audio-video products we offer,” Mr. Short said. “Our new showroom is the largest of its kind in Delaware.”

Factory representatives will be available during the grand opening to answer questions regarding the products on display.

The original Mid South Audio recording studio, on Bramhall Street in Georgetown, was constructed by Mr. Short in 1989. The studio consisted of three rooms: the main studio, control room and editing suite.

To demonstrate its new multiroom recording facility, Mid South Audio will record songs during the event with some well-known session musicians: Shane Keister, Paul Leim, Brent Mason, Bruce Bouton, David Pomeroy, Kim Parent and Charlie McCoy.

“The best way to see a new recording studio is to see it in action,” said Mr. Short. “The people who will perform are so talented. They are the best in the music business, having performed with acts as big as Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan.”

Additional information on these musicians is available at midsouthaudio.com/grand-opening.

Mr. McCoy, a Grammy-winning American session musician and 2009 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, will sign copies of his book, “Fifty Cents and a Box Top: The Creative Life of Nashville Session Musician Charlie McCoy.”

The musicians will take questions from the audience immediately after the session.

Also showcasing MSA’s stage, sound and lighting abilities, there will be four live outdoor performances by nationally acclaimed artists Paul Baloche, Allie Coleen, C.J. Solar and Jenny Tolman. These concerts will run from 2-7 p.m.

In adherence to public health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mid South is requiring temperature checks before attendees can enter, and face masks are required.

Call 856-6993 or visit midsouthaudio.com/grand-opening to register or for more information.