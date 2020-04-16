Milford bakery ready to expand

Submitted photo/My Sister’s Fault Sisters Angie (left) and Rous Robles have been operating My Sister’s Fault, a Puerto Rican inspired bakery in Milford, for more than two years.

MILFORD — When sisters Angie and Rous Robles moved to Delaware from Puerto Rico in 2009, they always envisioned having their own bakery.

Two and a half years ago, that dream became reality. And now, the Robles sisters are expanding.

They announced they have purchased a new lot in Milford for their eatery, My Sister’s Fault. The bakery will still be open as the sisters begin the process of preparing a new building.

My Sister’s Fault has combined the sisters’ sweet and savory culinary skills in Milford for the past several years. Rous Robles makes the desserts while Angie Robles provides empanadas and sandwiches on homemade Puerto Rican bread.

“We’re super close,” Angie Robles said. “This was our dream since we moved to Delaware, to bring a little bit of Puerto Rican flavor to the community.”

The sisters won’t be moving far. The lot, where Warren’s Furniture used to be on the corner of Front Street and South Walnut Street, is right down the block from the current location on Front Street.

My Sister’s Fault first opened in December of 2017 and only operated on Fridays and Saturdays. It grew to three days a week before the Robles sisters decided to open full-time in 2020.

They moved to Milford in 2009 from Puerto Rico and worked at Perdue Farms until this year when they decided to concentrate on the bakery.

Rous Robles taught herself how to bake online and would bring cakes and various pastries to work at Perdue. Her co-workers suggested she should sell her desserts, which combined with the sisters missing homemade Puerto Rican food, led to the idea for the bakery.

They typically sell out every week of the sweet portion of the menu but the most popular item is their build-your-own cakes. All sandwiches on the menu come on made-from-scratch Sobao and Mayorca Puerto Rican bread.

My Sister’s Fault has also added Keto and gluten-free options to the menu.

“We have a unique product,” Angie Robles said. “It’s something very different to the area. We always do our best to listen to the customer in case if we need to adjust to fulfill their needs. That’s the key and people just love the food.”

Guests can reach the bakery at 302-503-7446 and it is also taking online orders at www.mysistersfault-milford.com.

The bakery is currently operating on a takeout basis due to the COVID-19 crisis but is closed for two weeks as the sisters work on special orders. Their official bakery Facebook page is posting videos each day of the sisters baking, cooking and practicing new techniques during that time period.

The employees are off for the two weeks but are still being kept on payroll.

“We wanted our staff to stay safe at home,” Angie Robles said. “We don’t want to expose anyone on our teams.”