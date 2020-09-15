Milford job fair set for Sept. 28

MILFORD — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, Downtown Milford, Inc., The City of Milford, and the Delaware Department of Labor are hosting the Delaware Multi-Employer Outdoor Job Fair 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in the Farmers Market area on South Walnut Street.

Thirteen local employers from a variety of industry sectors will be meeting with potential job candidates in a wide range of fields — production, heath care, administration, food service, finance, banking, education, welding and more.

The job fair open to all. No RSVP or fee is required.

For more information, please contact Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford Administrative Assistant, Susie Avalos at 302-422-3344 or milford@milfordchamber.com.

Oct. 5 is reserved as a rain date for the event.

