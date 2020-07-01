Milford organization nationally honored

MILFORD — Downtown Milford Inc. has been recognized as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.

Symbolizing a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization, the honor is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition.

“Our goal is to be an economic driver in the downtown by increasing foot traffic, beautifying downtown and creating a fun and friendly atmosphere. This is done by our many events, urban art, flower-planting and facade grants,” said Trish Gerken, DMI executive director. “We are proud to receive the Main Street Accreditation for our 12th consecutive year. We will continue to support our local merchants and make Milford a place you want to live, work and play!”

Downtown Milford Inc. was evaluated by the Delaware Division of Small Business working in partnership with Main Street America. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.

The organization, which has been supported by more than 4,100 volunteer hours, hosts the Riverwalk Farmers Market, the Holiday Stroll, the Bug and Bud Festival, the Santa House and the Ladybug Music Festival, among other events.

Downtown Milford Inc. is always looking for volunteers and contributors. If interested, email Ms. Gerken at director@downtownmilford.org.