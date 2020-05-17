Millsboro council’s final approval paves way for Grotto Pizza groundbreaking

MILLSBORO — If all goes well, a new Grotto Pizza restaurant in Millsboro will open sometime this fall.

With a few minor tweaks to parking scheme and a second cross access easement added to preliminary plans unveiled in January, Millsboro town council May 4 approved final site plans for the new Grotto Pizza sports bar/restaurant earmarked for Peninsula Crossing along Millsboro’s DuPont Boulevard highway commercial district.

Approval of final plans followed a teleconference presentation by Ring Lardner, professional engineer with Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc.

The new Grotto Pizza will be sandwiched between the Royal Farms convenience store and the planned Texas Roadhouse steakhouse.

Plans now include cross access easements from Grotto Pizza to both neighboring businesses, which will allow traffic flow from business to business without having to access Commerce Drive.

Approval from all state agencies have been received and plans were reviewed by the town’s consultant firms, Duffield Associates and AECOM, as well as Ken Niblett, Millsboro’s Public Works Director.

“I am happy with final site plan,” said Mr. Niblett, adding his only question concerned cross access easements which “Mr. Lardner provided me copies of documentation.”

“The public seems to like these cross access easements,” said Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson.

Silicato Development is the developer. Millsboro’s Grotto Pizza will mirror Silicato’s Grotto Pizza/Sports Bar located on U.S. 13 in Camden.

Work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

“I think they want to break ground either the end of this month, or sometime in June. They want to be open by October/November this year,” Mr. Lardner said.

“Bring it on. Welcome to Millsboro,” said Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt.

Mr. Hudson asked Mr. Lardner to share with his client that the town “appreciates their investment during these challenging economic times, and it’s certainly exciting to continue to see commercial growth in Millsboro.”

In addition to Grotto’s, construction is underway at the AVID Hotel site on U.S. 113 in Millsboro.