Millsboro OKs preliminary plans for Meineke Car Care Center

MILLSBORO — An international, franchise-based automotive repair chain is seeking to become another business link in Millsboro’s growing highway commercial district.

Town council at its March 2 meeting approved preliminary site plans for a proposed Meineke Car Care Center on U.S. 113.

Presented by Roger Gross, a professional engineer with Merestone Consultants Inc., preliminary plans call for a one-story, 6,400 square-foot building with nine service bays and 27 on-site parking spaces.

It is to be located on just under a one-acre parcel zoned highway commercial next to the Papa John’s. Town water and sewer service are available to the site.

Ken Niblett, Millsboro Public Works Director, pointed out that “there will be no floor drains entering into the sanitary sewer of Millsboro. Everything will be removed from site.”

“That’s a good point,” Mr. Gross said. “The oils and greases, new and old, will be kept in double-walled vats or some sort of secondary containment system, and they’ll be removed from the site from a licensed vendor.”

At present, access plans are right-ins and right-outs along U.S. 113, with a secondary access along Northern Avenue that runs parallel to U.S. 113 at the rear of the property.

“We held a pre-application meeting with DelDOT and have submitted preliminary construction plans. The access that we show is probably what it is going to be approved,” said Mr. Gross.

The developer has received response from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and anticipates response from Sussex Conservation District on submitted stormwater management plans within a couple weeks, Mr. Gross said.

Preliminary site plan review by AECOM, the town’s consulting firm, spurred a request for pedestrian crosswalk striping from handicap spaces to the front entrance of the building. “We’ll take care of that,” Mr. Gross said.

Also, AECOM’s review indicated that a lighting plan and landscape plan will be required at final submission. “We’ll put that together,” said Mr. Gross.

Council’s affirmative vote on preliminary site plans was 5-0-1, with one abstention.

Millsboro’s highway commercial district has experienced immense growth, including several fast-food restaurants as well as the Ashley HomeStore, which opened last fall.

Meineke Car Care Centers are presently located in Lewes, Dover and New Castle. Worldwide, there are more than 900 centers, including those in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The Meineke business was founded in 1971 in Houston, Texas by Sam Meineke, initially as a muffler repair service. It became Meineke Car Care in 2003.