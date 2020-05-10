Millsboro preschool expansion moves forward

MILLSBORO — Growing pains are not always painful, and for GiggleBugs growth means expansion.

Preliminary site plans for a new additional 7,700-square-foot building at GiggleBugs Early Learning Center received Millsboro town council approval at the May 4 council meeting.

The new facility, 21 additional parking spaces and 9,237-square foot outdoor playground addition will augment the existing early learning center and amenities at 213 West State Street property.

The expansion will allow GiggleBugs to serve 90 additional children. Its clientele ranges from two months through fifth grade.

Preliminary plans were presented by a representative of Bohler Engineering. Council’s unanimous approval is contingent upon comments made in plan review by AECOM and Duffield Associates are addressed, and all pertinent agency approvals are received.

“I know I speak for council and the town; we’re certainly thrilled to see this type of family-friendly offering,” said Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson. “My understanding is your client has a long waiting list. This will obviously help to address that, I would assume.”

This, Mr. Hudson added, will “make Millsboro all the more attractive to families. From what I have heard, GiggleBugs has a great reputation.”

GiggleBugs has received recognition as a Delaware Stars Level 5 Quality Program.

Projected completion is expected by September 2021.