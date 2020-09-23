More than 100 jobs coming to former paint plant site in Dover

DOVER – More than 100 jobs are coming to a former paint plant site that’s been vacant since 2019, the Kent Economic Partnership announced Wednesday.



The 173,000 square-foot facility will be filled by Nephi, Utah-based National Vinyl Products (NVP) and USA Fulfillment Services of Chestertown, Md..

NVP is an extruder of PVC fence and rail products sold across North America. This new state-of-the-art extrusion plant will employ 80 workers as equipment operators, quality control and plant / equipment maintenance personnel while allowing the company access to customers across the Eastern United States, according to a news release.



Also coming is USA Fulfillment Services, a logistics company, is leasing space at the building and will use it for warehousing. It will employ between 30 and 40 workers.



The facility at 1886 Lynnbury Woods Road was purchased for $4.25 million, part of a total investment of $17.2 million to develop manufacturing and warehouse jobs at the site.



The building, which was formerly occupied by PPG, which closed its paint factory there.



“This is a real win for Delaware and for Kent County,” Governor John Carney said. “This brings back to the area many of what I call the ‘new old’ jobs that for years have helped Delaware families put food on the table, pay the mortgage and send their kids to college.”



It took a coordinated effort by Kent Economic Partnership and state and county government to make the project come together, according to the news release.



“NVP considered several other locations, including one in Maryland,” Kent Economic Partnership Executive Director Linda Parkowski said. “It was all-hands on deck and everyone we turned to for help in making this project happen was there when we needed them.



“From the Governor, who reached out to National Vinyl Products, to the Division of Small Business who found USA Fulfillment as a tenant, to the Council on Development Finance which approved a bond and grants and Kent County Levy Court which provided additional funding, it was a team effort.”



The Council on Development Finance at its meeting in June recommended the issuance of a bond of up to $10 million to help finance the cost of acquiring the building and purchasing manufacturing equipment. CDF also recommended $268,823 in grants for the project.



Kent County Levy Court will provide a $75,000 grant and a 10-year tax abatement for the project.



“This project will return key manufacturing jobs to the area,” Kent County Levy Court President P. Brooks Banta said.



“Kent County is already home to a strong manufacturing base with a skilled workforce and companies such as Procter & Gamble, Kraft Heinz and Edgewell Personal Care, so we feel confident Duratech, Shoreline and USA Fulfillment will find this new location a great place to do business.”



Said Damian DeStefano, chair of the Delaware Economic Development Authority, “Kent County was well positioned to compete for and win this opportunity.



“The Kent Economic Partnership has done a great job of effectively framing the benefits the county offers to a diverse array of businesses. The team at the Division of Small Business looks forward to helping attract more projects in the future.”



According to Zack Clark, NVP’s chief operating officer, “We feel we made the right choice in selecting Kent County for our new location.



“We were looking for a community with an experienced manufacturing workforce and we found that in Kent County.”



Jay Stamerro, USA Fulfillment general manager, echoed those thoughts.



“This location works well for us, too,” he said. “Kent County is close to many of the markets we serve so it’s a great place for a warehouse and fulfillment center.”