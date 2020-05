NEWARK — Amy Nazdrowicz, PWS, a Landmark Science & Engineering associate and environmental scientist/ecologist, has earned certification as a professional wetland scientist.

Ms. Nazdrowicz joins an exclusive group of just 14 other certified professionals in all of Delaware, few of whom work in the private sector, who have achieved this level of professional recognition. She is also known as Delaware’s only resident Qualified Bog Turtle Surveyor.