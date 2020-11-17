New Georgetown eatery Sol Azteca offers Mexican favorites

Sol Azteca ownership, managerial staff and employees celebrate the grand opening of the new Mexican restaurant/bar and grill after a Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Monday afternoon. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

GEORGETOWN — A homegrown taste of Mexico goes beyond the culinary offerings at Sol Azteca, a new Mexican restaurant/bar and grill in the Georgetown Plaza.



A complete floor-to-ceiling interior makeover includes decor that hails from the Guadalajara metropolitan area of Mexico.



Booths, tables, lights, frames and other decorations feature artwork and woodworking prominent in Tonala, a Mexican city known for its art, according to Sheila Torres, a Sol Azteca managerial staffer.



On Monday, town of Georgetown officials and Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce members tag-teamed to give Sol Azteca owner Dora Martinez, her managerial staff and employees a grand-opening ribbon-cutting welcome.



Then, on Tuesday, Sol Azteca opened for business, following nearly a year of preparatory work. The previous restaurant at that location was ordered to close temporarily by the state health department back in January.



“It’s under new management,” said Georgetown Mayor Bill West. “They’ve completely redone the place. It’s fantastic. I know Dora from previous work, and I know she is going to do the right thing.”

Eddie Fuentes, left, co-manager at Sol Azteca, greets Georgetown Mayor Bill West at the new authentic Mexican restaurant Monday. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

Co-manager Eddie Fuentes promised winning service and tasty meals.



“It took about 10 months to work on it, renew everything,” he said. “We will work hard for a level of good service and good quality to all of our customers.”



Present plans call for 15 employees, Mr. Fuentes said.



“We want to thank Mr. Mayor, Bill West. We love being part of Georgetown, part of the economy. We have the opportunity to bring more jobs to this town,” he added.



Business hours are 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with extended weekend hours, from 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.



There is dine-in and takeout service.



Speculation Monday was that in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Delaware and neighboring states, Gov. John Carney might impose tighter state of emergency restrictions that could impact some nonessential businesses, such as restaurants. And on Tuesday, the governor announced that restaurants must operate at no more than 30% of fire capacity indoors, with allowances for additional outdoor seating.



Mr. Fuentes pledged that Sol Azteca would adhere to all mandates issued by the state for public health and safety.



“Of course, in this pandemic time, we will do our best to follow the rules and every step to keep everybody safe,” he said.



A talking point at the eatery is the iron bars in a small makeshift “jail cell,” kept from the previous establishment.



“It’s like a point of interest. If you don’t behave yourself … ,” said Mr. Fuentes, chuckling.



Sol Azteca’s mission is to offer quality service and authentic Mexican food and “make this more than a restaurant but a place where you want to go and spend some time with your family, enjoy the food, drinks and the moment,” said Mr. Fuentes, a Guatemalan native who now resides in Georgetown.



The restaurant name ties to ancient Mexican history and the Aztecs.



“The Aztecs, they had like a supreme god, the sun,” said Mr. Fuentes. “And, of course, we thank God, for guiding us to this moment.”



Sol Azteca is on Facebook and can be reached at 854-0218.