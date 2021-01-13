Next application period for DE Relief Grants starts Tuesday

WILMINGTON — The Delaware Division of Small Business has announced that its DE Relief Grants portal will begin accepting new applications Tuesday at 10 a.m.



According to spokesman Gary Haber, small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have not applied in earlier rounds will have the opportunity to apply for this relief program presented by the state of Delaware and New Castle County using federal CARES Act funds.



For those who have already applied for the DE Relief Grants program, the Division of Small Business is continuing to process applications as quickly as possible.



Rather than rejecting applications that are incomplete or otherwise don’t meet the rules for the program, Division of Small Business staff is working with applicants to get their applications to the point where they can be approved, Mr. Haber said.



The division is starting with those applications that need the least help and will move on to those applications that need the most work.



This means some applications may not be processed within the usual two- to three-week timeline, according to the announcement.



If applicants who submitted close to the original Dec. 4 deadline have not yet heard a response from the division, the application likely needed additional follow-up, Mr. Haber said.



The division may begin to issue notices to individuals who have not been contacted that they may need to submit with corrections after the portal reopens.



From the start of the DE Relief Grants program, one of the requirements has been that recipients needed to have experienced a revenue decline in 2020 compared to 2019. If they claimed the grant but did not experience a revenue decline, they would have to pay back the grant with interest.



The Division of Small Business is announcing that this interest penalty will be waived if a business returns grant funds prior to Feb. 15. If a business has experienced a revenue increase in 2020 compared to 2019, they can return the funds prior to Feb. 15 without facing an interest penalty.



After Feb. 15, if a business is seen to have experienced a revenue increase in 2020 compared to 2019, they will be required to repay the grant with interest. If a business did experience a revenue decline in 2020 compared with 2019, it will not be required to repay the grant.



Grant recipients come from each of Delaware’s three counties.



For more information about the DE Relief Grants program, visit delbiz.com/relief.