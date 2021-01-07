Owners of easySpeak to rehab Milford’s historic Penney Square

The Penney Square building in downtown Milford will be getting a face-lift soon, but the structure’s new owners want to keep plans for a business there under wraps for now.

Marissa and Zack King, the owners of Milford’s easySpeak Spirits, announced Thursday via Facebook that they have purchased the historic building, at the corner of North Walnut and Northeast Front streets, which was once home to a J.C. Penney location.

“We have so much envisioned for this property and can’t wait to share those visions with everyone!” the Facebook post said. “Over the coming months we will be doing our best to improve the building as well as bring a fresh vision to the downtown Milford area.”

When interviewed Thursday, Ms. King did not want to disclose any specifics of the couple’s plans.

“We have a pretty good idea of what we’re going to do there. It’s just minor details that aren’t locked in,” she said. “We want it to be a surprise for everyone in Milford.”

She did say that the plan is to “put in something new that will bring people to downtown Milford” and that could “potentially” stay open relatively late.

The easySpeak restaurant/distillery itself will not be moving into the new space. The Kings plan to have that establishment stay at its current location on Del. 14 indefinitely.

“We’ll definitely be happy to have them downtown,” said Kat Perfetti, executive director of Downtown Milford Inc., a nonprofit group.

Ms. King did not know when exactly the new business would be opening. She said the couple is still in the process of getting approvals for the project. Once that process is done, Ms. King estimates it will take between a year and a year-and-a-half for it to be completed.