Perdue Farms named to Forbes’ best employers list



SALISBURY, Md. — Perdue Farms has been named to the Forbes 2nd annual list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers” in Delaware and Virginia.

The list, which Forbes released in partnership with online statistics firm Statista, is based on an independent survey of 80,000 employees working for companies employing at least 500 in their U.S. operations.

The survey included companies from 25 different industry sectors. The 307 companies ranked among the top employers were awarded as “America’s Best-in State Employers 2020.”