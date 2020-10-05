Perdue Farms recognized for workplace safety



SALISBURY, Md. — Eighteen Perdue Farms facilities have earned Joint Industry Safety and Health Council awards for consistently implementing innovative and effective workplace safety health processes and systems. Six of the locations received the Award of Distinction, the council’s highest honor. The awards were announced during the 2020 virtual National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry.

“At Perdue, people come first in our company goals and these awards reflect an ongoing safety culture and our associates’ commitment to workplace safety,” said Perdue Farms’ CEO Randy Day.

The company’s food-producing facilities that received the Award of Distinction include operations in Accomac and Bridgewater in Virginia and Monterey, Tenn. Company feed mills in Salisbury and Hurlock in Maryland and Cofield, N.C., also earned the award.

Facilities that were recognized with the Award of Honor, the Council’s second highest honor, include food-production operations in Milford and Georgetown in Delaware, Lewiston and Rockingham in North Carolina, Perry (harvest), Ga., Salisbury, Md., Cromwell, Ky., and Dillon, S.C. In addition, feed mills in Bridgeville, Del., and Candor, and hatcheries in Candor and Vincennes, Ind., also received the Award of Honor. All of these facilities maintained their OSHA safety metrics at least 25 percent better than the industry for at least three straight years.

Award consideration was based on each facility’s injury statistics over three years and a written explanation of safety programs and processes by an independent panel of judges.