Rash and Riddle appointed to RBDBCC



REHOBOTH BEACH — The board of directors of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce recently announced the appointment of Chris Rausch and Jack Riddle to the chamber board. Mr. Rausch and Mr. Riddle were selected from a panel of four candidates by members of the chamber’s executive committee.

Mr. Rausch is the co-publisher/general manager at the Cape Gazette.

Mr. Riddle serves as the president and chief lending officer of Community Bank Delaware headquartered in Lewes.

Both Mr. Rausch and Mr. Riddle will join the RBDBCC Board of Directors effective Jan. 1, 2021. The chamber’s formal Board Installation and Awards Banquet event will be held in the spring.