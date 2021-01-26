Rebel Cove Grill aims to fill the hungry void at 33 West

Rebel Cove will try to fill the void left by 33 West Ale House and Grill after COVID-19 restrictions forced its owner to vacate the property in downtown Dover at the beginning of the year. (Delaware State News file photo)

DOVER — Lisa and Steve Kochel, the owners of Rebel Cove Grill in Middletown, have gotten a taste of what downtown Dover can offer their business by bringing their food truck to the Capital City Farmer’s Market in the past.

It was those successful ventures into Dover that convinced the restaurateurs that they had a home away from home, and that’s why they decided to lease the recently vacated restaurant space at 33 W. Loockerman St., just three weeks after it became available with the departure of 33 West Ale House and Grill.

They are targeting an April opening for Dover’s Rebel Cove Grill.

“The customers really enjoyed what we had to offer when we were part of the Dover farmer’s market, and we loved being part of the Dover community,” Ms. Kochel said. “In fact, the small town feel of the capital city has always been a big draw for us.”

The Kochels were not able to find an available brick and mortar space in Dover when they were bringing their food truck to the city, so they established a small specialty sandwich shop at Main Street Station in Middletown, where they have had a chance to hone their food service skills.

The couple now sees the downtown Dover location as a perfect opportunity to expand into a full-scale restaurant in central Delaware. They plan on keeping their Middletown locale open as well.

Rebel Cove’s owners describe their restaurant in Middletown as a local, veteran-owned sandwich shop that offers a cozy, island/pirate-themed atmosphere.

The Kochels expect to build on that theme at their new Dover location, but will offer more upscale, expanded lunch and dinner menus. They are excited to serve the customer base that has built up over time at 33 West Ale House and Grill and are confident that their menu and service will please hungry – and thirsty – customers.

Tina Bradbury, operations manager for the Downtown Dover Partnership reached out to the Kochels and told them of the vacancy and the potential of the property.

“The Rebel Cove food truck was a staple at the Capital City Farmer’s Market several years ago and was very well received by the community,” Ms. Bradbury said.

“When the restaurant space became available, I reconnected with the owners and invited them to take a look. They were really excited and immediately came down to tour the space. Just a week later, they signed the lease.”

The Kochels said their Dover location will offer many of the same signature food offerings that Rebel Cove is known for, including popular appetizers, Philly cheesesteaks and “Deadman’s Chest” cheesesteak egg rolls, Cajun/coconut chowder, Low Tide Fritters, crab cheese fries and fried brownie bites with salted caramel and a powdered sugar dusting.

Mr. Kochel added that the menu will be expanded to include a broadened range of food options and dinner entrees. They also plan to feature local brews and introduce some new signature cocktails. In fact, they are seeking input from the community regarding expanded menu items through the Downtown Dover Facebook page.

“We are looking forward to becoming a known name and the ‘go-to’ place for special occasions, team events, shoppers and company luncheons,” Mr. Kochel said. “We want to support the Dover community and get involved in the events, too.”

The plan for Dover’s Rebel Cove is to be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday at the South Bradford and Loockerman street location.

The Kochels will soon be interviewing for all staff positions for the Dover location, from waitstaff and bar staff to kitchen and bar help. Interested parties are advised to keep checking the Rebel Cove Facebook page for details.

Rebel Cove will also provide catering services.

Ms. Bradbury said the community supported 33 West Ale House and Grill for 16 years at the same downtown location and anticipates the same enthusiastic response for Rebel Cove, particularly as they are simultaneously getting up and running in the new location, expanding their menu and bar service, and increasing staff.

“It is a lot to do in a short time, but the couple is really excited about filling a void at this location and providing another high-quality food option here in downtown,” said Ms. Bradbury.