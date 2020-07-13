Red Robin finally opens its doors at Capital Station

DOVER – It took overcoming some snags during construction and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews at Capital Station has faced its fair share of challenges.

However, that was all forgotten when Red Robin was finally able to swing its doors open to the public with its grand opening on Monday.

Javier Medina, the restaurant’s general manager, was relieved and he said his staff of 85 employees were happy to get to work and welcome the public inside their location.

“There were a lot of challenges, of course with the pandemic and other obstacles, but we’re here and we’re thrilled to be here,” Mr. Medina said. “Everybody is very, very happy. They just could not wait to get here. People have been knocking on the door here for months now, so it’s been our pleasure to let everybody in.”

Nicole Clayton joined her husband Dave and their 12-year-old daughter Sophia out on the patio on Monday. They said the wait was well worth it.

“It does seem like it’s been forever,” Mrs. Clayton said. “This is (Sophia’s) favorite place, so she’s really been glad that it’s open. The prices are good. Whenever we would be up north, we’d stop in and check Red Robin out. We didn’t even know it was open. We were heading up north and (Sophia) saw it and was like, ‘Yes!’”

Red Robin offers a wide variety of burgers and other sandwiches, entrees and appetizers, as well as a wide selection of brews.

Mark Williams, manager of the Dover location, said he could feel a buzz around the employees on Monday morning as they prepared to open.

“We’re extremely excited to finally be open in Dover,” Mr. Williams said. “The place has been up and ready to go since, I’d say February, and then after the coronavirus we had to push back the grand opening. So, everybody’s been driving past it, seeing the building, and now we’re very excited to finally get to open the place and bring some Red Robin to Dover.

“Everybody’s super excited and ready to get going. It’s a little bit different with the masks, but we’ve got some outdoor seating now with some temporary patio seating and the tables are socially distanced inside.”

Mr. Medina hopes Red Robin remains as popular as it has been during recent employee training and throughout its grand opening.

“Clearly, we’d like to be the restaurant of choice now,” he said. “I know it’s one of the most anticipated restaurant openings in Dover’s recent history. People heard a lot about it and then not being able to open on time kind of got a little frustrating.

“We’re all about burgers and brews and kids love our milkshakes.”

Natalie Hartzell, from Millsboro, was another customer who got a pleasant surprise when she saw the restaurant was finally open.

“I’m glad it’s open,” Ms. Hartzell said. “The food is good. It’s great to come to Red Robin because we don’t have any in Millsboro.”

For Dover, it took a while, but it finally does have a Red Robin restaurant.