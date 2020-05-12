Rehoboth Beach set to reopen beach, boardwalk for exercise Friday

REHOBOTH BEACH – At the conclusion of a four-plus hour special meeting today, Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns and the city’s commissioners came to a consensus that the beach and boardwalk will be open for exercise – not swimming – from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning on Friday.

Everybody visiting the beach and boardwalk should wear face masks and maintain social distancing when around crowds of people to try to contain spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Bicycles have to be off the boardwalk by 10 a.m.

“From what I’m hearing from people, whether it’s businesses or residents, homeowners, as soon as we can get the beach and boardwalk open for exercising, I think that will be very important to our local people,” Mayor Kuhns said. “I think it will be very important to the businesses, because then it gives all of our second homeowners the opportunity to come into town following social distancing, following the safe practices recommended by the CDC.”

Rehoboth Beach will be following in the footsteps of Ocean City, Maryland, which opened its beach and boardwalk last weekend, and Dewey Beach, which has opened its beach for exercise.

The mayor said this is the starting point for gradually reopening the beach, which is expected to come in four phases. For the time being, there will be no charge for parking for visitors.

The decision to reopen the beach and boardwalk on Friday gives city staff time to take down barriers, put trashcans out, clean restrooms and install signage for wearing face masks and social distancing.

“I think the sooner the better, especially given the fact that Ocean City has opened, Dewey has opened, Lewes is open, Fenwick is open, so we’re seeing it on all sides,” Mayor Kuhns said.