Rotary Club contributes to Polio Plus Program



DOVER — A dozen Dover Capital City Rotarians were recognized for their contributions to Rotary International’s Polio Plus Program at their Nov. 12 luncheon meeting at Maple Dale Country Club.

John Nanni, District 7630 Polio Plus Chair, served as keynote speaker via Zoom. The district includes 41 clubs in Delaware and Maryland’s eastern shore. Mr. Nanni was stricken with polio as a child in the 1950s. The PolioPlus program is now also responding to help with COVID-19 and polio personnel are doing COVID-19 sample collections and monitoring for influenza-like illness and acute respiratory diseases. Polio laboratories are involved in testing and providing support and training for COVID-19 testing facilities being established.

The club meets each Thursday for lunch at the Maple Dale Country Club, Dover in a physical and Zoom format. For more information on the club contact Stephanie.Adams@nemours.org.