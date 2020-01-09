Salisbury Macy’s store to close after 29 years

The Macy’s store in the Centre at Salisbury mall will be in the process of closing down operations over the next several weeks. (file photo)

SALISBURY, Md. — Macy’s at the Centre at Salisbury will close in the coming months, leaving Boscov’s as the lone original anchor store at the mall.

A clearance sale will begin this month and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks., according to Katelyn Yannie, a spokeswoman for the New York-based retailer.

Employees have been informed of the decision to close, she said. Regular, nonseasonal workers will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Salisbury community over the past 29 years,” Yannie said.

Macy’s stores at Dover Mall in Delaware and Annapolis Mall will remain open and Salisbury-area residents also can shop online, she said.

Yannie did not respond to an emailed question about how many Macy’s stores are slated to close, but there are news reports of stores closing in Cincinnati, Harrisburg, Pa., Macon, Ga., and numerous other locations across the country.

The Salisbury store started as a Hecht’s and was one of the original anchors when the Centre at Salisbury opened for business in 1990. The other anchor stores were Boscov’s, JCPenney, Sears and Montgomery Ward.

Hecht’s and Sears had moved to the new mall from the old Salisbury Mall.

Hecht’s was sold to Macy’s in 2006.

Montgomery Ward closed in 2000 and was remodeled into the Regal Cinema. Penney’s closed in 2014 and was replaced by Burlington Coat Factory in 2018. The Sears store closed last March.

In the past couple of years, the Centre at Salisbury has added other stores, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Goods, Tuesday Morning and H&M.