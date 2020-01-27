Save A Lot latest tenant to vacate Bay Court Plaza

The Save A Lot grocery store located in the Bay Court Plaza shopping center has closed its doors, leaving the long-time Dover shopping spot with just six current tenants. (Delaware State News/Mike Finney)

DOVER — The sign taped up on the front window of the Save A Lot grocery store at 650 Bay Road reads “Store closed, please visit our Greensboro store.”

And just like that, another store has vacated the Bay Court Plaza shopping center in south Dover.

Of the potential 19 retail sites that are located in the shopping center, only six are currently filled with businesses as Wilmington-based Capano Management is in the process of redeveloping the property.

Capano Management is also in the beginning stages of construction on the adjoining Landing Square office complex, which will make 50,000-square-feet of office space available to potential tenants.

On its website, Save A Lot describes itself as “a discount grocery store with low prices on fresh fruit, veggies, quality meats and carefully selected grocery items. Shop weekly deals to make grocery shopping on a budget and family meal planning possible without giving up quality.”

Sarah Griffin, director of communications for Save A Lot, said the 16,000-square-foot Dover grocery store location was owned and operated by independent licensed operators, which she was not permitted to name.

“We received notice that the Save A Lot Dover location would be closing permanently on Wednesday,” Ms. Griffin said. “We take the closing of any of our stores very seriously.

“We apologize to all of our customers and while we don’t have any plans on relocating a store in the Dover area as of now, there’s always a chance that something could develop in the future.”

Save A Lot has seven remaining stores in Delaware, including sites in Milford, Seaford and Millsboro.

The Save A Lot grocery chain has nearly 1,300 stores scattered across 36 states in the country and has more than $4 billion in sales annually.

Businesses that are currently operating at the Bay Court Plaza during its redevelopment include: Club Fitness, Auto Equity, People Labor Ready, Electric Beach, Star Nails and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Dover City Planner Dave Hugg confirmed last summer that work was taking place on a fourth Dollar Tree discount store in the Bay Court Plaza shopping center at the former site of Value City.

It had been speculated that Bay Court Plaza could have been the new site for the Dover Post Office, however, those plans were dropped as the United States Postal Service focused on acquiring a site in downtown Dover near the Dover Police Department (old Chesapeake Utilities building).

“Part of the old Value City building is going to be a Dollar Tree discount store,” Mr. Hugg said. “That’s what the major remodeling going on right now is for. They are redoing the facade and they’ll make the whole front of the building look somewhat consistent now. They’re working on a new roof, landscaping and site work as well.”