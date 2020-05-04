South Coastal Health Campus emergency department opening with social distancing

The nurse station in the emergency department of Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Health Campus. Submitted photos

MILLVILLE — The 5th of May is Cinco de Mayo.

It’s also the scheduled 2020 opening of Beebe Healthcare’s new freestanding emergency department at the South Coastal Health Campus.

With restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be a grand opening celebration on site as plans for large social gathering shelved in March have given way to a momentous virtual opening.

Beebe will share the opening via videos and photos, delivered through their social network and with the help of media partners. The community is asked to tune in to Beebe’s Facebook page Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. for a special video.

“The opening of this campus demonstrates Beebe Healthcare’s dedication to continue providing quality care for all of Sussex County. We have wanted to better serve our friends and neighbors in the southern portion of Sussex County for a long time and are incredibly proud to open this new facility here, especially while leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Tam, president/CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “I want to thank all team members who have worked for the past few years to bring this project to its grand opening. I also want to acknowledge the gracious donors who helped make this possible.”

Located near Millville at Roxana Road (SR 17) near the intersection of Burbage Road, South Coastal Health Campus features the year-round freestanding 24/7 emergency department and a second site for Beebe’s award-winning cancer center.

Groundbreaking was held in fall 2018.

Beebe’s South Coastal emergency department is prepared to handle COVID-19 patients if someone needs emergency services. Methods are in place to protect the safety of both patients and caregivers. For those not needing emergency care, patients should seek care at one of Beebe’s other location.

Beebe is providing care for COVID-19 positive and persons who are suspected to have COVID-19 at its COVID Positive Care Center in Georgetown, which is dedicated to treatment and monitoring of COVID-19 patients throughout Sussex County. A referral from a healthcare provider and an appointment are required for that service.

Beebe also operates mobile COVID-19 testing sites throughout the county. A referral from a healthcare provider and an appointment are required. Patients without a primary care provider can call Beebe’s COVID Screening Line at 302-645-3200.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic and for all of our residents and visitors in all of the various seasons we experience in Sussex County, the South Coastal Health Campus is going to be very important when it comes to taking care of our patients and community,” said Rick Schaffner, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Beebe Healthcare.

Projected cost of the South Coastal project is approximately $48 million. It is part of a $200 million-plus expansion project — the largest in Beebe’s 100-plus-year history — that includes the Specialty Surgical Hospital at the Rehoboth Health Campus and renovation upgrades at Beebe’s Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.

Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Health Campus will deliver much needed emergency services to the area, though not all services are identical to the acute-care hospital at the Lewes Campus. A freestanding emergency department operates without some of the other services of a typical acute care hospital such as operating rooms and cardiac catheterization labs, for those in need of immediate procedures.

Beebe’s South Coastal emergency department will be able to handle the most frequent emergency needs in its 23 exam rooms. Six rooms are focused on expedited care for less serious ailments to receive quicker treatment and to get the patient home or back on vacation faster.

“Treatment focuses on evaluation and stabilization of presenting symptoms, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, abdominal pain and injuries, among many others,” said Dr. Nicholas Perchiniak, medical director of the South Coastal emergency department. “There isn’t need to worry. You can have full confidence if you need to seek services in the emergency department because our care team is highly trained to identify at-risk patients. We are here for you.”

The resuscitation room at the emergency department of Beebe Healthcare’s South Costal Health Campus.

Those facing an emergency, such as car accident, heart attack, etc., should still call 911. The emergency medical teams will know the right location to take patients and can stabilize them during transit. Each individual patient’s needs will vary, so the emergency department a person is taken to will depend upon those needs.

Additionally, Beebe’s board certified emergency physicians and care team can stabilize a patient with serious injuries in one of their two resuscitation rooms while an emergent transport is called for transfer to the Lewes Campus, if deemed necessary.

The South Coastal emergency department will have a 24/7 imaging department, readily able to provide emergent access to X-ray, CT scan, and ultrasound services for their emergency patients. Imaging studies are read by board-certified radiologists just as they are at the Lewes Campus.

“This is a momentous achievement for Beebe Healthcare, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank the leadership and every team member who made this possible,” said Dave Herbert, chairman of the Beebe Healthcare Board of Directors. “Beebe has long had a presence in the South Coastal area, and it’s wonderful to now be able to provide emergency services here,”

Beebe’s Walk-In Care Center in Millville is remaining open to provide services for minor ailments and quick care. The hours year round are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the coming months, Beebe’s second cancer center will also open at the South Coastal Health Campus. A summer 2020 opening is targeted.