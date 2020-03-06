SoZo set to join downtown Dover in marking First Friday

SoZo, the newest retail shop in downtown Dover, located at 123 W. Loockerman St., will be joining other merchants along the Loockerman Street corridor in celebrating First Friday today. (Submitted photo()

DOVER — SoZo, the newest retail shop in downtown Dover, will be joining other merchants along the Loockerman Street corridor in celebrating First Friday today as March has officially blown in.

This week’s First Friday event will feature a host of musicians in shops, a Pop-Up Paint Party for the family at the Dover Art League and an opening celebration for SoZo, a business that features a blend of old, new and upcycled items for the home that is located at 123 W. Loockerman St.

Deb Lynn, owner of SoZo said she is excited to join the merchant network that is working together to promote downtown’s growing number of hip and trendy shops. Having just relocated from the outskirts of downtown, she said her footprint has tripled in size from the previous location.

“We feature new and vintage furniture and lots of home goods and accessories, as well as locally vended items such as candle wax, embroidered baby towels, pillows and blankets and clothing,” Ms. Lynn said. “Our price point is extremely low and allows us, and our customers, to change our interior spaces more often, keeping things fresh.”

SoZo carries Dixie Ball chalk paint and will soon provide furniture classes on site for adults as well as free craft painting days for children, too.

Ms. Lynn said downtown Dover “has a great vibe” and invites the community to share in her opening celebration today until 7 p.m., coinciding with First Friday activities.

Saxophonist Grady O’Connor will be playing at her new store and visitors are invited to see the freshly decorated store while enjoying some snacks at SoZo and other participating merchant shops that will be open until 7 p.m.

Customers can visit SoZo on Facebook and Instagram or call 302-566-7270. The store’s hours will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

This week’s First Friday will also feature a Pop-Up Paint Party and Downtown Dover Partnership Executive Director Diane Laird is asking participants to have a “Hoot of a Good Time” at the Dover Art League in painting a colorful owl on an 8 by 10 canvas together while singer/guitarist Earl Reed and friends perform an eclectic mix of classic rock favorites from 6 until 8 p.m. There is a $15 fee per painter and pre-registration is required at https://Tinyurl.com//PaintPartyOwl.

There will also be musical performances in shops until 7 p.m. and at the Dover Public Library until 8 p.m., including:

• Delaware Store & Parke Green Galleries — Featuring live music by singer/songwriter Mollie Raley Hall on guitar, ukulele and mandolin with an eclectic mix of mostly folk and pop.

• Dover Public Library, In Harmony Concert Series — Featuring Andy and Judy, a Boston-area folk duo whose original, lyric-driven songs feature close harmonies and blend her evocative alto and his rich baritone. While their songwriting style has its roots firmly planted in traditional and folk music, the influences of country, gospel, blues and bluegrass can also be heard. They will be performing from 6:30 until 8 p.m. in the library’s Multi-Purpose Room A, Multi-Purpose Room B.

• Dover Art League — Singer/guitarist Earl Reed and friends with an eclectic mix of classic rock favorites. Pop-up paint party “Hoot of a Good Time!” Paint the colorful owl from 6 until 8 p.m. $15 per painter, includes all materials. This is a family-friendly event. Pre-registration is required for the paint party: https://Tinyurl.com//PaintPartyOwl

• My Roots — Guitarist, singer/songwriter Glynis Sampeere on guitar with an easy bluesy/jazzy sound to her lyrics reflecting relationships with family, friends and God as well as opinions on world events.

• Grey Fox Grille and Public House — Darin O’Neil on keyboard and acoustic guitar. Enjoy pop music from the 90’s and DJ beginning at 9 p.m.

• House of Coffi — Featuring live music by singer/songwriter Rick Hudson on guitar and harmonica with a focus on blues, old-time country and contemporary pieces.

• Simaron Steak and Sub — Featuring live music by Mike Miller on acoustic guitar with an eclectic mix of Americana-themed pieces and a sense of humor.

• SoZo — Hosting live music by Dover High’s Grady O’Connor on sax playing jazz alongside a backing track.

• Tina’s Timeless Threads — Featuring live music by Wesley College trio, Ryan Schumacher on acoustic guitar, Becky on bass and Samuel on piano as they play everything from jazz to more popular tunes in the acoustic style.

Mark your calendar to visit the celebration of National Poetry Month to be highlighted on First Friday and Saturday in April. https://www.facebook.com/DowntownDoverPoetryWeekend/.

Ms. Laird said the Downtown Dover Partnership is seeking artists and musicians for its First Friday and busking activities, which are free. Parking is free on the street and in permit lots after 5 p.m. on Friday and all weekend.

For more information email Diane@DowntownDoverPartnership.com or call 302-678-2940.

