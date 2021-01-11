Spence’s Bazaar temporarily closed due to COVID-19 violations

DOVER — The owners of Spence’s Bazaar announced on their social media pages Monday afternoon that the entire facility will be temporarily closed due to violations of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

They wrote, “We are working on a reopening plan and once it is approved, we will reopen. Once that happens, we will let you know!”

The Merchants of Spences Bazaar Facebook page said it was disappointed that the facility will have to close, as are the many people who work in the downtown Dover area who travel to Spence’s for lunch at the Amish market.

“This is not news anyone wants to hear except for I guess the ones that made the complaints,” the Facebook page said. “Many of the Dutch Amish are from the country and do not watch television or get scared from the news. It is hard for them to understand what our country is faced with.

“We will announce when our opening will begin (a)gain. Til then it is just a continuation of how horrible 2020 has been. There will be a plan of action being made by the owners and staff to figure out how we can achieve a safe reopening. Thank you for your patronage.”