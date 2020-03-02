Stage set for opening of new Gordmans stores

Grand opening celebrations are scheduled March 17 at the new Gordmans store locations (formerly Peebles) in Milford and Seaford. (Submitted photo)

SUSSEX COUNTY — Conversion of Peebles stores are nearing the stage for celebratory opening of new Gordmans stores in Seaford and Milford.

The apparel/home décor retailer invites local communities to its Grand Opening Brand Bash celebrations Tuesday, March 17 at new Gordmans locations in Seaford at 22970 Sussex Highway and in Milford 654 N. Dupont Highway in Milford Plaza.

Gordmans, whose motto is “where big brands meet everyday low prices,” is part of the Stage community of stores that is delivering a whole new shopping experience. To further create convenience and a little something extra, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.

“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home,” said Michael Glazer, Ppesident and CEO of Stage Stores. “New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media.”

Festivities March 17 kick off at 9 a.m. with ribbon cuttings. Opening ceremonies will include a $1,000 donation to each high school in each new store location. Seaford Senior High School and Milford High School will be receiving those donations.

“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local high schools,” said Mr. Glazer. “We are proud to be part of the Delaware communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”

As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises:

• Free gifts: The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card;

•Rewards: Guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy payback rewards, a birthday gift and more. It’s like getting rewarded for saving money! Peebles department store guests also can keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards — they won’t lose any previously earned points or rewards;

•Gordmans Credit Card Savings: Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Peebles credit card at Gordmans.

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. In 2020, Stage is converting over 500 department stores (Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage) to Gordmans. Once the conversion is complete, Stage will be operating approximately 700 Gordmans store locations.

For more information, visit gordmans.com and stage.com. Connect with Gordmans on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.