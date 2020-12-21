State announces additional business and nonprofit relief

DOVER — Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Division of Small Business on Monday announced a new round of relief funding, with $26 million to support small businesses most affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

The additional funding will provide a bonus of 20% for all DE Relief Grant recipients. Hospitality businesses, including restaurants and bars, will receive an additional 30% bonus, bringing their total bonus award to 50% of the value of their original grant.

This is the third time a bonus award has been given to grant recipients. Previous bonuses focused on particularly hard-hit industries.

The DE Relief Grant program, funded by the federal CARES Act, has supported roughly 3,000 Delaware businesses throughout the COVID-19 crisis with more than $180 million in grants.

Also Monday, Gov. Carney and the Delaware Department of State announced $10 million in relief funding for Delaware arts organizations. The state will provide $5 million, with another $5 million in matching contributions.

Funding for not-for-profit arts groups will cover 35% of those organizations’ 2019 operating expenses, up to $300,000.

“Small businesses continue to make sacrifices that will help get us through this crisis, and beat COVID-19. We owe them our support,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. “Hope is on the way with the vaccine. But we continue to face a difficult winter. Let’s do what works. Wear a mask. Don’t gather with friends or family outside your household. Stay vigilant and we’ll get through this.”

The federal government is currently discussing a new stimulus package that may lead to changes in the state’s assistance programs for businesses. Entities that want to stay updated on this should visit delbiz.com/relief.