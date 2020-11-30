State Chamber announces speakers for annual dinner



WILMINGTON — Monday, January 11 marks the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 184th Annual Dinner, Delaware’s premier business event. With more than 1,000 business leaders and elected officials. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be held virtually through the State Chamber’s virtual event platform, which includes endless interactive opportunities for attendees to network and engage with each other. Traditionally the event features one keynote speaker. This year the State Chamber is pleased to announce four keynote speakers around three important themes: Diversity & Inclusion, Economic Forecasting, and New Political Climate.

Economic Forecasting:

James E. Glassman, managing director with JPMorgan Chase and head economist for Chase Commercial Banking, will explore what recovery will look like, what changes to business models are here to stay, and what practices may revert to the “old normal.”

Diversity & Inclusion

Speaker, US Sen. Cory Booker, will speak to the question, “How do you build the pipeline of talent within the Black and Brown communities so that candidate pools for businesses in every industry and size are populated with qualified candidates that reflect the demographics of the country?”

New Political Landscape:

William Kristol, founder and director of Defending Democracy Together, political analyst, and network television commentator, will explore how the events of 2020 are redefining our political landscape and future.

Kristen Welker, co-anchor of Weekend Today and White House correspondent for NBC News, will share her perspective on covering Washington, the Trump and Obama administrations, and President-elect Biden.

As a respected journalist and moderator of the second presidential debate, she will also share how she prepared for the debate and reflections on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

Another highlight of the Annual Dinner is the presentation of the Josiah Marvel Cup, the prestigious award that honors a Delawarean who has made an outstanding contribution to the state, community, or society. For more information, contact

Kelly Basile at kbasile@dscc.com, or visit https://web.dscc.com//events/184th-Annual-Dinner-2550/details.