Stefanick joins Del-One’s Supervisory Committee

DOVER — The Board of Directors of Del-One Federal Credit Union recently appointed Wesley Stefanick to Del-One Federal Credit Union’s Supervisory Committee.

Mr. Stefanick is the Chief Executive Officer for the Delaware Association of Realtors where he manages the operations of the 4,000-plus member association. Prior to joining DAR, Mr. Stefanick was the association executive for the 1,000-plus member Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS in Pennsylvania from May 2018 to January 2020.

In this capacity, he managed the association, including its wholly owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Publications (Real Estate in Berks), as well as the association’s nonprofit benevolent fund, R-BAR Care.