Stores open early for seniors during virus outbreak

DOVER — With the senior citizen population most at-risk for serious infection during the coronavirus outbreak, grocery stores are making it easier for them to do their shopping without the crowds.

Due to people stocking up before self-isolation, along with the panic buyers, it has been difficult for senior citizens to get what they need.

Dollar General appeared to take the lead when it announced its stores would be open exclusively early in the morning just for senior citizen shoppers while the shelves are still full and the stores are void of other customers.

Todd Vasos, CEO of Dollar General, said in a statement: “In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices.”

Dollar General has three stores in the Dover area.

Meanwhile, Redner’s Warehouse Markets has also announced that shopping for its customers from 6 to 7:30 a.m. daily will be reserved exclusively for those who are at the highest risk of contracting coronavirus (COVID-19), including those age 60 and older, immune-compromised and pregnant women. Redner’s has two grocery stores in Dover, one in Camden and another in Milford.

“While we will not be asking for any personal identification or proof, we will ask that other guests and communities respect this decision and be courteous to this request by allowing our most vulnerable to shop our stores when first opened, stocked and sanitized,” a press release from Ryan S. Redner, president and CEO, said.

In addition, guests should not be reusable bags into the store until further notice because they could be carriers of the virus. Cashiers will issue single use, plastic bags.

“We are taking these steps in response to the overwhelming requests shared by our guests who are thinking of this vulnerable portion of our population and suggested this approach.”