Sugar Factory to open at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

DOVER — Sugar Factory American Brasserie is bringing its high-energy atmosphere to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino.

Known for its over-the-top sweets and treats, the world-famous restaurant is set to open this Thursday.

Located on the east end of the hotel property, Sugar Factory is a destination for families, celebrations, bachelorettes, birthday parties, or simply a fun day out. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will feature a 250 seat, elaborately decorated dining room where guests can pose for instagrammable photos in front of several colorful flower walls and neon signs. The connecting 1,060-square-foot retail store will feature Sugar Factory’s signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall with more than 500 types of sweet treats to choose from.

Offering breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, Sugar Factory’s menu features colorful, social media-friendly dishes, burgers, pizzas, pastas, and salads, as well as its signature 64 ounce goblets and larger-than-life Insane Milkshakes.

Popular menu items include the Rainbow Sliders — classic sliders served on colorful rainbow buns with American cheese, pickles, crispy onions and Sugar Factory’s signature sauce; and the Fettuccine Alfredo made with fresh garlic, butter, cream, and parmesan cheese.

For dessert, guests can dine on Sugar Factory’s Insane Milkshakes which are lavishly decorated and served in a chocolate dipped mug. Favorites include the Tye Dye Milkshake, Cookie Monster Make A Wish Milkshake and Bacon Cheeseburger Milkshake. Sugar Factory’s most legendary dessert is the sensational King Kong Sundae, which serves up to 12 people and features 24 scoops of ice cream covered with sprinkles, gummy bears, caramel, hot fudge and giant whirly pops.

The restaurant’s Carousel Bar area will be lit with decorative carousel themed lights bulbs and feature 42 seats. It will offer full menu service complete with Sugar Factory’s signature 64 oz. alcohol-infused and celebrity approved smoking candy goblets, like the popular Electric Purple Jawbreaker made with The Chainsmokers’ JAJA blanco tequila, and garnished with blue raspberry gummy bears and psychedelic jawbreakers; The Watermelon Mojito featuring Pitbull’s Voli 305 vodka and sour watermelon gummies; Nick Jonas and John Varvatos’ Strawberry Cadillac Reposado Margarita made with Villa One Tequila; Bruno Mars’ Mai Tai and Classic Watermelon Pina Colada made with Selvarey white rum; the Diamond Rosé Goblet, inspired by Lisa Vanderpump and made with Vanderpump Rosé; and The Drake, crafted with his Virginia Black Whiskey.

Sugar Factory Dover Downs will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.sugarfactory.com. Reservations can be made via OpenTable, by calling 857-3252 or by visiting www.doverdowns.com/sugar-factory/.