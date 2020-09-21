Sussex County wins another ‘AAA’ rating



GEORGETOWN — Sussex County government is earning all A’s when it comes to fiscal management, winning another top mark from Wall Street investment analysts.

S&P Global Ratings on Sept. 11 moved the county’s general obligation bond rating; a credit score for businesses and governments, from AA+ to AAA, the highest mark possible. The bump up is the second change in the county’s bond rating in the past 14 months, mirroring one from Moody Investor Services in July 2019.

Concurrent with S&P’s action, Moody’s also reviewed and maintained its top AAA rating for the county this week.